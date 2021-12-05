Brokerages Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $386.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will post sales of $386.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $382.00 million and the highest is $391.00 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $465.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. TheStreet cut shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in TPI Composites by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,073,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in TPI Composites by 234.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 282,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPIC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

