Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 37.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

KMPH has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of KMPH traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,492. KemPharm has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $19.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 139.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 357.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in KemPharm in the first quarter worth $53,000. 22.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

