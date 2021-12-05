Contrasting Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNABY) & Its Rivals

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS: TNABY) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tenaga Nasional Berhad to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tenaga Nasional Berhad alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors 890 4159 3506 96 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaga Nasional Berhad has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad N/A N/A N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors -11.69% 7.87% 2.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion $1.09 billion 17.16 Tenaga Nasional Berhad Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 10.20

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Tenaga Nasional Berhad is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s peers have a beta of 0.45, suggesting that their average share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 83.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tenaga Nasional Berhad is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenaga Nasional Berhad peers beat Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.