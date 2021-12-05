MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiNK Therapeutics.

INKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of INKT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,505. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

