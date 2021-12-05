MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiNK Therapeutics.
INKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.