The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Western Union posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Western Union by 74.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 54,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Western Union by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,348,000 after acquiring an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in Western Union by 129.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 26,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Western Union by 17.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. 7,613,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,141. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

