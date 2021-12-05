$241.37 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post $241.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.70 million and the lowest is $237.30 million. RPC posted sales of $148.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $838.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $833.90 million to $844.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $166,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $172,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,287,244 shares of company stock worth $10,398,139 in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after purchasing an additional 925,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 718,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RES stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 659,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,255. The firm has a market cap of $899.57 million, a PE ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.96. RPC has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

