$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Gildan Activewear posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $40.18. 532,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

