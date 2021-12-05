Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report $3.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $12.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

CYH traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,318. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.