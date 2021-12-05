Analysts Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

NYSE O traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 122.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 502.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,243,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

