$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Cabot reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,198,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. 582,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,766. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

