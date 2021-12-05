Origin Sport Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $309,184.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00090031 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013332 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

