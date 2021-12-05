Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.25 Million

Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report sales of $732.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $740.00 million and the lowest is $727.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $734.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average is $77.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

