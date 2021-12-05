$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $989.68 million and the highest is $3.32 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $13.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $16.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.60. 1,014,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,162. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

