$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.06 billion. Prologis posted sales of $987.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,044. The company has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $157.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.60 and its 200-day moving average is $132.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

