OST Price Tops $0.0035 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OST has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $32,418.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00218474 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

