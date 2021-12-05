Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $803,556.00

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $942,352.74 and approximately $803,556.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003786 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00039344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.94 or 0.00218474 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

