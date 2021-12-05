Horizon Protocol Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $369,533.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.72 or 0.08422509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,994.21 or 1.00092614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00078735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

