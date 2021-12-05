Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will announce sales of $10.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $10.81 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 318.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year sales of $32.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $32.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.96 million, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $44.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skylight Health Group.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLHG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

NASDAQ:SLHG traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 249,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth $120,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

