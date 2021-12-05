Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $215.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.20 million. Kadant reported sales of $168.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $783.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $788.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $900.37 million, with estimates ranging from $881.22 million to $919.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

KAI traded down $5.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.35. 23,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,781. Kadant has a 12-month low of $129.27 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.98 and a 200 day moving average of $199.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,046,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $439,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,835 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Kadant by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 162,525 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

