GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). GameStop reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in GameStop by 83.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GameStop by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in GameStop by 6.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in GameStop during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock traded down $9.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,092,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.57 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $483.00.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

