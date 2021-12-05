Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 802,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

