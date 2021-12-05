Zacks: Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94. Methanex posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,286.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEOH. TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Methanex by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Methanex by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. 225,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.02. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

