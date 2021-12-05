Banano Price Tops $0.0153 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $20.06 million and $110,286.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056722 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,673,065 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

