Analysts Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce sales of $62.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.50 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $43.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $216.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.46 million to $219.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $275.83 million, with estimates ranging from $266.85 million to $285.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. Barclays upped their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

BIGC traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $482,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,235. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

