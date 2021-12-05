Neutron Price Reaches $0.0011 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutron has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $41,998.85 and approximately $14.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

