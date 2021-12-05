Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report sales of $139.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.80 million and the lowest is $136.80 million. Universal Display reported sales of $141.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $546.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $544.10 million to $551.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $653.24 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $670.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.70.

OLED stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.53. 479,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.22 and its 200-day moving average is $196.22. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after acquiring an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after acquiring an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

