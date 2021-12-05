Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Achieves $162,563.14

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $162,563.14 and approximately $266.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

