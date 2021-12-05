Analysts Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.00). MacroGenics reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4,250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. The company had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNX. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 700,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,000. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after buying an additional 1,168,571 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 20.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,319,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,441,000 after buying an additional 201,534 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in MacroGenics by 56.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,975,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,629 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MacroGenics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares during the period.

Shares of MGNX stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,302. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

