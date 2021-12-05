dForce (DF) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, dForce has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. dForce has a total market capitalization of $16.68 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00039381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00218827 BTC.

dForce Profile

DF is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.