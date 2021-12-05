Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Sleep Number by 27.9% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.12. 253,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,590. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

