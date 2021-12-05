Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Down 31.5% This Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 5th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.93 or 0.08422529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00062885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00079099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.49 or 0.98077107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

