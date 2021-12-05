TopBidder Market Capitalization Hits $4.02 Million (BID)

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded 140.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $20,436.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001267 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TopBidder has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00039381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00218827 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

