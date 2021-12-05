Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). OPKO Health reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 168,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.86. 5,190,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,762. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.70. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

