White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 43.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 62,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist cut their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $105.02 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

