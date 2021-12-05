White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 48 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $455.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $363.38 and a 12-month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

