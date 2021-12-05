ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 311 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 458,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day moving average is $240.36. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

