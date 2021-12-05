Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $74,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

TSLA stock opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $988.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $784.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 328.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

