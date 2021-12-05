Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 857.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.2% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $307.72 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.20 and its 200 day moving average is $297.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

