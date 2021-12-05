Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $24.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair cut shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Cellectis stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. 264,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,614. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cellectis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

