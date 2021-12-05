Analysts Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $648.57

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $648.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,457. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $26.13 on Tuesday, hitting $603.45. The company had a trading volume of 423,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $632.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.42. MSCI has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

