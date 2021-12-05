Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Receives $79.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,045,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,898. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,243,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

