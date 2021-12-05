Public Mint Hits One Day Trading Volume of $58,619.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Public Mint has a market cap of $11.70 million and $58,619.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00033276 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,741,941 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.