Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 462,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.9% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

NYSE PM opened at $89.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.