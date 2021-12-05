Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

HSKA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.06. 68,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21. Heska has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 837.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.04.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Heska by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Heska by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Heska by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heska by 186.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the third quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

