Genaro Network (GNX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.08 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00038995 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00218845 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

