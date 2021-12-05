Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. 429,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,428. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 680,594 shares of company stock valued at $26,113,543. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Green Dot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 144,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

