Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €158.39 ($179.99).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHER. Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($169.66) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

DHER traded down €4.95 ($5.63) on Tuesday, reaching €102.45 ($116.42). The company had a trading volume of 987,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a fifty day moving average of €113.98 and a 200-day moving average of €116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €97.38 ($110.66) and a one year high of €145.40 ($165.23).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

