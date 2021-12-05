Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $214.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $183.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

