American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Update

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,690,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 15,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,958,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.94. 4,069,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,645. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day moving average is $168.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

