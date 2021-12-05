Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Increased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 179.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $239,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $106.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.